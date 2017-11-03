What Happened This Week (In Anything But Politics)

"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," the Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted.

(CNN) – A bold prediction. A rapping recap. And a pyramid puzzle. Here’s the politics-free side of the news from the last 7 days.

Sports Illustrated cover predicted Astros’ win …

— more than three years ago! The Astros were the worst team at the time. Maybe the magazine should start predicting the stock market?

‘Stranger Things’ actress raps

Need a ‘Stranger Things’ season 1 refresher? Watch actress Millie Bobby Brown perform a recap on ‘The Tonight Show.’

Egyptian pyramid holds unexpected secret

A hidden space was discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. Researchers hope itll help them understand how the pyramid was built. What lies inside is still a mystery.

Queen Bey has joined ‘The Lion King’

Beyoncé will be part of Disney’s live-action version of the beloved animated film. But you’ll have to wait until summer 2019 to hear the singer voice Nala.

Google CEO: ‘I will drop everything’ to look into burger emoji

A hamburger debate broke out online. Google’s version of the emoji places cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top. The horror! Users were quick to point out that Apple has the lettuce under the bun and that is also NOT okay.

Wendy Williams explains fainting on-air

The talk-show host fainted on live TV while dressed as the Statue of Liberty for a Halloween episode. Williams explained she didnt have a stroke nor was she pulling a stunt.

Lego’s ‘Women of NASA’ sales lifts off

Skyrocketing sales have landed Lego’s new ‘Women of NASA’ set as Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling toy in just 24 hours.

Ana Johnson, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

