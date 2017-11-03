Police Seek White Pickup In Possible Infant Abduction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police seek the driver of a pickup suspected Friday in the abduction of an infant in the Fort Tejon area, authorities said.
The child is described as about a month old, Asian, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was believed to have been wearing a navy-blue onesie.
A man believed to be the infant’s father, Jeffrey Gomes, 42, is believed to be the driver of the pickup. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the California Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle was described as a 2007 white Chevrolet full-size pickup with the California license number of 02390P1.