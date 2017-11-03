More Fallout In Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —”House of Cards” employees are coming forward with new sexual harassment allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, just as his agent and publicist step back, the latest fallout in Hollywood’s growing sexual harassment and misconduct scandal.

A representative for CAA – Creative Artists Agency – confirmed that the “House of Cards” star, who signed with the agency in 2009, is no longer a client, while publicist Staci Wolfe and Polaris PR also confirmed they had split from Spacey, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Spacey allegedly made an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 toward then 14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp, Buzzfeed reported. Spacey, who was 26 at the time, responded by saying he did “not remember the encounter” but apologized “if I did behave then as Rapp describes.”

He also used his statement to confirm that he is gay, which critics slammed as an attempt to deflect from the child sexual assault allegations.

The day after the allegations were made public, Netflix announced that the upcoming sixth season of “House of Cards,” which Spacey executive-produces and stars in, would be its last.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Tony Montana alleged to Radar Magazine that Spacey drunkenly groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. That same day, “House of Cards” producers Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced they were halting production indefinitely on the show’s sixth season to review the unfolding situation and address cast and crew concerns, according to the Times.

Since the show’s production was halted, as many as eight people who currently work or have worked on the show have come forward to allege a “toxic” work environment due to a pattern of sexual harassment – mainly aimed at young men – by Spacey, according to CNN Money.

A “robust” Oscar campaign backing Spacey’s best supporting actor nomination for Ridley Scott’s upcoming “All the Money in the World” has also been scrapped in light of the scandal, Variety reported.

Wolfe, who was still Spacey’s publicist at the time, released a statement on the actor’s behalf Wednesday, asserting that “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”

