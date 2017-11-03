Mexican Tall Ship Returns To Port Of LA

Filed Under: Cuauhtémoc, Mexican tall ship, Port Of LA
Photo credit: Port of LA via Facebook

PORT OF LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc returned to the Port of Los Angeles for the third time on Friday.

The ship will be in port for five days, with free public tours offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

The event celebrates “The Year of Mexico in Los Angeles” — a program for 2017 organized by the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the General Consulate of Mexico.

The historic vessel with a crew of 200 sailors will be docked at Berth 46.

Reservations or tickets are not required.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch