Mexican Tall Ship Returns To Port Of LA

PORT OF LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc returned to the Port of Los Angeles for the third time on Friday.
The ship will be in port for five days, with free public tours offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
The event celebrates “The Year of Mexico in Los Angeles” — a program for 2017 organized by the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the General Consulate of Mexico.
The historic vessel with a crew of 200 sailors will be docked at Berth 46.
Reservations or tickets are not required.