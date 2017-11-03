For The Third Time In 2 Years, Same Burglars Hit Another San Pedro Restaurant

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — They must love the food and the atmosphere — and the cash.

At least that is the way it appears to two men in San Pedro — they like to visit the restaurants when they are closed.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez says the Pronto Grill is the latest eatery to be hit.

The burglars have struck three times in the past two years, according to detectives.

Officials did a double and then a triple take after seeing surveillance video from the eatery midnight Wednesday.

They say the two men are seen crawling through the bottom of a broken door, then scurrying to the back and leaving with two cash drawers.

They looked familiar. Just like the two guys, LAPD says were seen on surveillance videos from 2015 crawling though the bottom of a broken door at nearby Fantastic Cafe as well and scurrying to the back at Carson’s Saigon Bistro.

“Probably seems like they’re gonna do it again, they’re gonna do it again and just the word out there to keep and eye out, maybe they’ll stop, once they know people know who they are, maybe they’ll slow it down and not do it again,” says Marilu Licon, owner of the Pronto.

The Saigon Bistro job was hit in May 2015. Like the Pronto hit, the duo got away with cash drawers.

They tried that at Fantastic Cafe in July 2015 but got nothing says owner Alex Siapkas. He’s no detective but says as soon as he saw the Pronto video, he knew they were at it again.

“Yeah, I mean the guy doesn’t even wear a mask or put anything over his face. It’s amazing they can’t find the guy,” says Siapkas.