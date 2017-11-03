Fans Ready To See Selena Quintanilla’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Unveiled

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — More than 12 hours before Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be revealed, fans are reportedly at the scene, ready to honor the late Tejano superstar.
Preparations on the star, in front of the Capitol Records building Hollywood, began earlier this week, with the singer’s sister overseeing the making of the star.
Fans were reportedly lined up and parked near the site at 6 a.m. Friday, but the unveiling does not begin until 6:30 p.m.
The honor for the singer has been a long time coming. Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was shot to death in 1995 by the president of her fan club, but in her short career, she became the first female and youngest Tejano artist to win a Grammy for best Mexican/American album. Her fans were stunned and heartbroken by her death, which rocked the music world.
Last month, Quintanilla was honored with a Google Doodle to mark the anniversary of the release of her first album, and she was immortalized last year with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Vine Street, between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Street, will be closed starting at 1:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. for the unveiling ceremony.