Fans Ready To See Selena Quintanilla’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Unveiled

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — More than 12 hours before Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be revealed, fans are reportedly at the scene, ready to honor the late Tejano superstar.

Watch us LIVE today 11/3 at 6:30pm PDT as we honor the late Selena Quintanilla with star exclusively on #walkoffame.com pic.twitter.com/JxYyM6Sur4 — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) November 3, 2017

Preparations on the star, in front of the Capitol Records building Hollywood, began earlier this week, with the singer’s sister overseeing the making of the star.

Fans were reportedly lined up and parked near the site at 6 a.m. Friday, but the unveiling does not begin until 6:30 p.m.

Selena fans please don’t park in front of Capitol Records. Line does not start there. 2 peeps sleeping in car you need to move please. I C U — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) November 3, 2017

The honor for the singer has been a long time coming. Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was shot to death in 1995 by the president of her fan club, but in her short career, she became the first female and youngest Tejano artist to win a Grammy for best Mexican/American album. Her fans were stunned and heartbroken by her death, which rocked the music world.

Selena is finally getting her star on Hollywood boulevard and it just gives me all the feels 🤗💜 @SelenaLaLeyenda — Raquel Elizabeth (@ROCKYYY_) November 3, 2017

Today is the day I've been waiting for all year! My queen finally gets her star on the walk of fame in Hollywood. #selenaquintanilla #mom ❤️ — RAE (@NicholleRae) November 3, 2017

All I can think about is the unveiling of Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood walk of fame I’m so happy my heart is full today💜 — SUSIE NUNEZ (@_Sewerrrrr) November 3, 2017

Last month, Quintanilla was honored with a Google Doodle to mark the anniversary of the release of her first album, and she was immortalized last year with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Vine Street, between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Street, will be closed starting at 1:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. for the unveiling ceremony.