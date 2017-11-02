Suspect In Inglewood Holds SWAT At Bay For 3 Hours After Shooting At Officers

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspect who shot at Inglewood police held SWAT officers at bay for more than three hours Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken into custody following the standoff.

The suspect was not wounded. No officers were hurt, according to officials.

The man allegedly fired at police around 2 p.m. in the area of Queen and Oak streets, near Manchester Boulevard.

Following the shooting police said the suspect dropped his handgun before fleeing into an apartment complex, police told reporters at the scene.

A SWAT team surrounded the area and crisis negotiators tried to coax the suspect into surrendering.

At one point, the suspect was seen on a roof within the containment area.

Police tweeted about 6:20 p.m. that the man was in custody.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

