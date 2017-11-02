WORLD SERIES: Larry King's ReactionsHouston Strong-er: Dodgers Fans Gracious On Social Media | Game 7 Photos | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News

3 Siblings Removed From Filthy Yucca Valley Home; Father Arrested

YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities have taken custody of three young siblings who were found living in squalor-like conditions with their father at a home in the San Bernardino County community of Yucca Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a welfare check at the home Wednesday in the 58000 block of Carlyle Drive came upon a father and his children residing with eight dogs, two ferrets and “an overwhelming amount” of animal feces.

The home also had minimal food and posed serious safety threats to the children, the sheriff’s department said.

An 8-year-old boy, his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were taken into the custody of county Children and Family Services.

Their father, 33-year-old William Lionel Pincott, was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse and neglect. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Yucca Valley Animal Control seized all the animals from the home.

