NY DA Considering Rape Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (CNN/CBSLA) — Sources tell CBS News that New York City police have brought prosecutors new rape allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Actress Paz de la Huerta says Weinstein raped her in October of 2010, after he offered to give her a ride home to her New York City apartment, after a party, because the two lived in the same neighborhood.

De La Huerta says she’s coming forward now because she feels that it’s safe given all the allegations against Weinstein.

The NYPD notified the DA’s office of the allegations and a senior sex crimes prosecutor has been assigned to the case, according to the DA’s office.

De la Huerta has been in numerous films and starred in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Police in New York City and Beverly Hills say they are also investigating claims against producer Weinstein and director James Toback.

There are two open New York Police Department investigations into Weinstein, based on accusers who say they were sexually assaulted, a law enforcement source told CNN.

One of the NYPD cases involves Lucia Evans, the source told CNN. Evans first spoke of her allegations against Weinstein to The New Yorker in a piece published last month.

A second unnamed alleged victim has come forward through the NYPD’s rape hotline with sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, the source added.

The NYPD said it received other calls into the rape hotline related to Weinstein and investigators are looking into those claims as well.

Weinstein has been accused by more than 60 women of harassment or sexual assault.

Through his spokesperson, Weinstein has repeatedly denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Police in Beverly Hills, California are looking into complaints involving Weinstein and Toback, separately.

“These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report allegations of sexual harassment by Toback, a screenwriter and director whose credits include “The Pick-up Artist,” and “Bugsy.”

To date, more than 300 women have contacted the LA Times via email and phone calls to accuse Toback of inappropriate conduct, according to LA Times writer Glenn Whipp.

Toback’s agent, Jeff Berg, told CNN last week he would pass a request for a comment on to his client. Berg has since ceased representing Toback.

The director, 72, denied the allegations when contacted by the Times, the newspaper said.

Toback told the paper he had never met any of the women — or if he did meet them, it “was for five minutes and (he had) no recollection.”

He said that for the last 22 years, it was “biologically impossible” for him to take part in the behavior the women described in the article, saying he had diabetes and a heart condition requiring medication, the Los Angeles Times reported. He declined to elaborate.

