McRib Returns To McDonald’s

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The McRib is back.

The sandwich includes dill pickles, fresh onions, a barbecue-style sauce and a boneless pork patty on a toasted-hoagie-style bun. It is available for a limited time, and was last served in McDonald’s restaurants in December 2016.

Its legion of fans can track it down with a new website and app – the “McRib Finder,” available for both iOS and Android phones.

McRib was inspired by McDonald’s first executive chef and first appeared on the menu in Kansas City, Kansas 35 years ago. The sandwich, which features a patty with the vague shape of a rack of ribs, has since attracted a rabid cult following.

The sandwich will be available in participating U.S. restaurants, including more than 700 franchised and company-owned locations in Southern California, according to McDonald’s.

