OC Man Charged For Allegedly Killing His Mother For Money

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 70-year-old Dana Point man has been charged for allegedly killing his mother for financial gain in 1994, authorities said Thursday.

John Henry Van Uden III is charged in an arrest warrant issued Oct. 26 with murder, with a special circumstance allegation of killing for financial gain.

76-year-old Frances M. Van Uden, was found beaten to death in her Corona del Mar home on Keel Drive on March 5, 1994.

Neighbors later contacted police after she was not seen for several days, and a $50,000 reward was issued for the capture of her killer.

