Search For Burglars Locks Down Norco High

NORCO (CBSLA) – Norco High School in Riverside County was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning due to a search for suspects in a commercial burglary.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports that the school located at 2065 Temescal Ave. was placed on lockdown at around 8 a.m.

Deputies were searching for at least one suspect involved in a commercial burglary that occurred at 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Valley Parkway.

No suspects were reported on campus, and the school lockdown was entirely precautionary, the sheriff’s department said. All students were safe. Emails, texts and phone call alerts were sent out to parents.

The lockdown was ongoing as of 9:45 a.m.

The circumstances of the burglary were not confirmed.

