Flames Erupt At Maywood Baseball Field

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A blaze that broke out in the wooden bleachers of a Maywood baseball field early Thursday morning nearly spread to a building before being extinguished by firefighters.
The blaze was reported sometime before 4 a.m. at a park at East 58th Street and Heliotrope Avenue. According to a Los Angeles County Fire spokesperson, crews arrived to find the bleachers fully engulfed.
The flames spread to a power pole and threatened a nearby structure before being knocked down.
There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.