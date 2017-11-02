WORLD SERIES: Larry King's ReactionsHouston Strong-er: Dodgers Fans Gracious On Social Media | Game 7 Photos | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News

Flames Erupt At Maywood Baseball Field

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A blaze that broke out in the wooden bleachers of a Maywood baseball field early Thursday morning nearly spread to a building before being extinguished by firefighters.

The blaze was reported sometime before 4 a.m. at a park at East 58th Street and Heliotrope Avenue. According to a Los Angeles County Fire spokesperson, crews arrived to find the bleachers fully engulfed.

The flames spread to a power pole and threatened a nearby structure before being knocked down.

There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

