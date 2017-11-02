WORLD SERIES: Larry King's ReactionsHouston Strong-er: Dodgers Fans Gracious On Social Media | Game 7 Photos | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News

Dodger Fans Feeling Blue After Heartbreaking World Series Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The gray skies fit the mood of the Dodgers’ true blue fans.

L.A.’s title drought officially extended to 30 years after the Dodgers lost 5-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night, following a stellar season.

One fan wearing a Dodgers-themed ugly Christmas sweater was stoic after the game.

“I’m still a Dodger fan forever,” he said.

Sasha and Ryan Mendeville from nearby Torrance were still glad they got tickets and went to the game.

“We don’t regret it,” Sasha said. “This is history and we’re huge Dodger fans.”

Joanne Lopez-Rojas, 71, said she was going to “cry and stop on the way home and have a drink.”

But, there’s hope.

“You get invested, you love the guys, you love the fans that you’re watching the game with,” one fan said. “But, next year, we got it.”

With a young team that includes star rookies like Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, Dodger fans are optimistic that they’ll see their team in the Fall Classic again next year.

“I’ve talked to my kids about it,” fan Edgar Valles said. “I said, ‘don’t worry about it.’ We’ll be back next year, we’ll keep battling.”

