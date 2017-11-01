‘Highly Visible’ LAPD Presence Expected For Dodger Stadium’s First-Ever World Series Game 7

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The first World Series Game 7 ever played at Dodger Stadium will also be one of the most policed events in recent memory in the wake of the terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to win their first title since 1988 when they face the Houston Astros Wednesday night after tying the best-of-seven series at three games a piece Tuesday with a 3-1 victory.

This is the first time the seventh game of the World Series has been played at Dodger Stadium, all thanks to a change that went into effect this season.

Now, teams earn the right: Los Angeles posted the most wins in the majors, so the all-or-nothing matchup is at Dodger Stadium.

Before this season, that provision was scrapped. As part of the new labor deal between owners and players, World Series home field goes to the team that wins the most games in the regular season.

The Dodgers won 104, including a major league-high 57 at home, and those victories added up to a final game at their place. Houston won 101, and matched Cleveland for the most road wins with 53.

“We feed off the crowd, for sure. Especially at home,” Los Angeles leadoff man Chris Taylor said. “We feel we have a huge home-field advantage.”

Security is also expected to be beefed up after a truck attack Tuesday that left 8 dead and dozens hurt in New York City, including a “highly visible presence” of LAPD officers at and around Dodger Stadium.

LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said a Game 7 matchup was always part of the department’s security preparations.

“When you’re planning weeks ahead, you plan for a seven game series,” said Rubenstein. “We are ready for anything that can happen.”

