Melvin Gordon And Jerry Miller Shake It Up At Runyon Canyon Park

By Christopher Millard

When we think of Los Angeles, we think of one of the most grandiose cities in America. Complete with flashing lights, Hollywood stars and skyscrapers, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees, as they say. But as they wrap up their exploration of the city, local expert Jerry Miller and L.A. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wind down at Runyon Canyon Park — a favorite hiking spot for Los Angelenos.

Before they get one with nature, Jerry hits up the local Jack in the Box to grab some eats for himself and Melvin to fuel up for the hike. Melvin orders up a favorite, the Bacon Ranch Monster Taco, one last time. Jerry quickly doubles the order, getting one for himself too. On the way to the park, Jerry thanks Melvin for letting him show the new LA Charger around La La Land. Then, it’s time to hike.

Runyon Canyon Park was acquired by the city of Los Angeles in 1983. The 130-acre plot lies just two blocks from Hollywood Boulevard, and is designated by the city as an “urban wilderness.” Filled with drought-resistant plants native to Southern California, Runyon Canyon is a peaceful, natural escape from the hectic city.

The two stretch out, as Gordon shares his professional philosophy on stretching before and after a workout. The duo embark on the canyon summit at dusk, just in time to watch the city’s lights come on. They enjoy a pair of Jack’s shakes as Melvin reflects on his new surroundings; Jerry asks what the new star running back what he thinks of his new home.

Melvin replies as he gazes out over the City of Angels, “I love it. Made just for me. Yes, sir.” Jerry has won the back-fielder over with a tour of his favorite LA spots, some Los Angeles hospitality and plenty of prime eats from Jack in the Box.