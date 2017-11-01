Man, 32, Pleads No Contest To Raping Woman Inside Van Nuys Beauty Salon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a 32-year-old man pleaded no contest Wednesday to sexually assaulting a beauty salon worker as she closed up shop last year.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Enrique Orozco entered his plea to one count each of assault with the intent to commit rape, forcible rape and dissuading a witness by threat of force.
Orozco was immediately sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison.
Deputy D.A. Nathan Bartos prosecuted the case.
On March 29, 2016, the victim was closing up shop when Orozco, who had previously been in the salon, returned. As she attempted to get the defendant to leave, he blocked her exit and forced the store door closed. He dragged the victim to the back of the store and sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor said.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.
At the time of his arrest, police said a surveillance tape image of Orozco was key in leading to his capture.