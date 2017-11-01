Semi Tips Over, Spills Medical Supplies Onto Freeway Connector Road

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A big rig tipped over and spilled medical supplies and equipment on the eastbound Artesia (91) freeway transition road to the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway.
The big rig was first reported on its side at 3:22 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or spills.
The truck had been carrying medical supplies and equipment, which spilled out of the side and top of the trailer.
Crews worked to clear the scene.
The road closure was expected to last until at least 11 a.m.
