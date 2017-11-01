Report: 6 Women Accuse Brett Ratner of Sex Harassment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six women have come forward accusing renowned Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, according to a report Wednesday in the Los Angeles Times.

Among the accusers were actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Henstridge said that Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him in the early 1990s when the two were living in New York.

“He strong-armed me in a real way,” Henstridge told the Times. “He physically forced himself on me.”

Munn told the Times that in 2004, Ratner masturbated in front of her when she visited his trailer on the set of the movie “After the Sunset,” which he was directing.

“I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn told the Times.

FULL COVERAGE: The Harvey Weinstein Fallout

Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer disputed all the allegations.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said to the Times in a statement.

The 48-year-old Ratner, who cofounded RatPac Entertainment, has produced dozens of movies and television shows, including “The Revenant,” “Black Mass” and “Horrible Bosses.” His directing credits include “Rush Hour,” “Red Dragon,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “Tower Heist.”

Meanwhile, on Monday actor Jeremy Piven was accused by actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar of sexual harassment. Bellamar claimed on Twitter that Piven groped her twice, once on the set of the show “Entourage,” and a second time at the Playboy Mansion.

On Tuesday, Piven released a statement denying the harassment occurred:

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me,” Piven wrote. “It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Piven is currently starring in the CBS show “Wisdom of the Crowd.” CBS released its own statement Tuesday which read, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”