3 Killed In Early-Morning Oxnard Wreck

Filed Under: Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA) – Three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Oxnard early Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person died after being taken to a hospital, Oxnard police reported.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

Harbor Boulevard was closed in both directions between Beachcomber and Nautilus streets, police said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

