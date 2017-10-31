Hundreds Of Thousands To Pack West Hollywood For Halloween Carnaval

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Thousands of elaborately costumed revelers will take to the streets for the annual West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, billed as the world’s largest Halloween party.

The Carnaval, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., will take place along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.

“I’m amazed each year by the imagination and talent that go into creating elaborate and inventive costumes,” Mayor John Heilman said. “The joy of the crowd is palpable and the celebration is a wonderful testament to the city of West Hollywood’s creativity.”

The Carnaval began in 1987 and has grown annually, evolving into a Southland and national phenomenon. At about 8:45 p.m., Heilman and other city officials will take part in a ceremony, during which the Carnaval king or queen will be crowned. The event will feature multiple stages of entertainment. It is not recommended for children or pets.

The carnaval will make traffic a mess, with street closures forcing motorists to find other routes around the area.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the heart of the city, with some street closures extending into Wednesday morning.

— From 12 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday, San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.

— Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between Doheny Drive and Croft Avenue/Holloway Drive from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

— La Cienega Boulevard will close to southbound traffic from noon Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

— Northbound La Cienega between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue will close at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A series of smaller streets in the area will also be blocked. A full list of closures is available here. Affected streets include Robertson Boulevard, Almont Drive and La Peer Drive.

The city will suspend permit parking restrictions from 11 a.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday, but city officials warned residents to ensure they are parking in West Hollywood since neighboring Los Angeles and Beverly Hills will continue to enforce all parking restrictions.

Public parking lots will be available, and a list of locations and prices is also available on the city’s website.

City officials encouraged residents to carpool or use public transit, or take advantage of The PickUp shuttle service.

Security is likely to be extra tight at the event, particularly in light of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas. City officials reminded attendees that no backpacks, camera cases, tote bags or similar items will be permitted at the event. Weapons and drones are prohibited, and no alcohol or public drinking is permitted.

More information on the Carnaval is available online at weho.org/halloween or by calling 323-848-6503.

