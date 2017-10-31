WORLD SERIES: Stadium Gets Touch-Up For Game 6 | Dodgers Face EliminationGame 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama |  Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Shirtless Suspect In Stolen Sheriff’s Cruiser Leads Wild Pursuit Through Valley, Shots Fired

Filed Under: LASD, Reseda, Santa Clarita

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The theft of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s cruiser prompted an early-morning pursuit Tuesday across Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley that resulted in shots being fired and the arrest of a shirtless, barefoot man.

capture58 Shirtless Suspect In Stolen Sheriff’s Cruiser Leads Wild Pursuit Through Valley, Shots Fired

(CBS2)

The incident began at 6:43 a.m. when LASD and California Highway Patrol began pursuing the stolen vehicle in the Santa Clarita area. The chase wound its way from the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, to northbound Interstate 5 and northbound State Route 14 before exiting onto surface streets.

The suspect made his way south on the Sierra Highway to Balboa Boulevard, through Northridge.

At one point, gunshots were fired. It’s unclear who fired the shots and whether anyone was struck.

The stolen cruiser eventually came to a stop at White Oak Avenue and Kittridge Street, where the suspect was apprehended at 7:17 a.m. It’s unclear if he was hurt. He was not immediately identified.

The circumstances of the theft and the initiation of the pursuit were not confirmed.

