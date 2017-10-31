Police, Community Prep For Milo Yiannopoulos’ Visit To CSU Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak at Cal State University, Fullerton, on Halloween night, and other student groups are planning a “unity” party demonstration to offset what they say is his hateful rhetoric.

About 800 people are expected to attend the 6 p.m. speech, but it’s unclear how many might show up in opposition.

Campus police are stepping up security for potentially dueling demonstrations. Masks and face paint are prohibited in a cordoned-off area around the event and only ticketholders can get in.

A nearby elementary school and three high schools will dismiss students early to avoid problems in case Yiannopoulos’ appearance sparks unrest. A campus bookstore and recreation center are closing early, along with several other portions of the campus. The university has beefed up security.

Visitors must have a ticket and go through metal detectors to access the event.

This comes after a series of other scheduled speeches by Yiannopoulos have fallen through. He called off a weekend appearance in Arizona after a series of threats, and made a fleeting appearance at the famously liberal University of California, Berkeley last month after a weeklong free speech event he helped organize was called off.

Last February, Cal-Berkeley police canceled Yiannopoulos’ scheduled speech on campus just before it was to begin, citing safety concerns. A large crowd had gathered outside and the peaceful demonstration turned violent when dozens of black-clad anarchists appeared and attacked some demonstrators and later vandalized some businesses near the campus.

Cal State Fullerton is a largely commuter campus serving about 40,000 students. Unlike Berkeley, the

school isn’t known as a hotbed of political activism, though there has been an increase in rallies and demonstrations over the last year, campus police Lt. Scot Willey said.

Yiannopoulos said he understood the fuss but discouraged any violence.

“I don’t blame the poor misguided souls who rock up to protest a gay guy with the wrong opinions,” Yiannopoulos said in an email to City News Service.

“That’s assuming they’ve even read my stuff. Actually, I encourage protests because more speech is always better than less — just leave the nunchucks and baseball bats at home, guys.”

Yiannopoulos was invited to speak by the College Republicans. Brooke Paz, a spokeswoman for the group, said the goal was to draw attention to free speech and the presence of politically conservative students on campus.

“We really just felt left out of the conversations on campus as conservatives and bringing him has really started this conversation about free speech,” she said.

Paz said she and others feel they are often “talked down to” by some professors. Some report having their grades reduced because of their political orientation, she said.

Activist group Students for Quality Education has a “Unity Block Party” planned for the afternoon and will rally a half-hour before Yiannopoulos takes the stage at 6.

