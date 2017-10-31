Man Who Stole OJ, Attacked Employee In Murrieta Found To Have Felony Warrant

MURRIETA (CBSLA) — A Riverside County man is in custody after refusing to pay for his drink and trying to hit a store employee who told him to do so.
Murrieta police arrested Roland Medina, 30, of Wildomar Friday morning after an employee of a business on the 40500 block of California Oaks Road said a man, later identified as Medina, tried to hit them. The employee told Medina to pay for the orange juice he started drinking inside the store, when he attempted to hit them as he exited the store.
Murrieta police officers were in the shopping center where the store is located, and when Medina spotted them, he ran and jumped over a fence, into a gated community.
He was arrested nearby shortly thereafter.
Police later found Medina had a warrant for an active felony arrest for burglary and that he was on probation.
Medina was charged with violation of probation, obstructing a peace officer, robbery and possession of stolen property.
