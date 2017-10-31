‘House Of Cards’ Production Suspended Over Kevin Spacey Allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood (all times local):

11 a.m.

Netflix and the maker of “House of Cards” say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.

The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation leveled at Spacey by a former child star.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address “any concerns of our cast and crew.”

A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies traveled to the Baltimore, Maryland, set to meet with actors and others involved in the production. Spacey was not scheduled to work that day.

The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning “House of Cards” would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn’t recall but which would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, which drew backlash from some observers as an attempt at deflection.

A release date for the final “House of Cards” episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.

___

8:30 a.m.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says “”it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.”

The award is to honor “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.” Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.

The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on “House of Cards,” which stars Spacey.