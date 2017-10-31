Fake Explosive Placed At Whittier Planned Parenthood Center

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Investigators are looking for a man they suspect of leaving a hoax explosive device at a Planned Parenthood in Whittier earlier this month.
According to Whittier police, on Oct. 21, the suspect placed the fake explosive at a Planned Parenthood center located at 7655 S. Greenleaf Ave. The exact nature of the device and how it was discovered were not disclosed.
Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case and released surveillance photos of him Tuesday.
Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 562-567-9255.