WORLD SERIES: Stadium Gets Touch-Up For Game 6 | Dodgers Face EliminationGame 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama |  Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Fake Explosive Placed At Whittier Planned Parenthood Center

Filed Under: Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Investigators are looking for a man they suspect of leaving a hoax explosive device at a Planned Parenthood in Whittier earlier this month.

capture59 Fake Explosive Placed At Whittier Planned Parenthood Center

(Whittier Police Department)

According to Whittier police, on Oct. 21, the suspect placed the fake explosive at a Planned Parenthood center located at 7655 S. Greenleaf Ave. The exact nature of the device and how it was discovered were not disclosed.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case and released surveillance photos of him Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 562-567-9255.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch