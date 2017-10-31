WORLD SERIES: Recap: Dodgers Force Game 7 | Game 6 Photos | What Fans Are Saying On Twitter | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Dodgers Force Game 7, Here’s What Fans Are Saying On Twitter

Filed Under: Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —  The Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 to tie the World Series at 3-3, forcing a decisive Game 7 Wednesday night.  Here’s the reaction on Twitter:

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch