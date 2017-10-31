Anaheim Fugitive On The Run In Killing Of Ex’s New Boyfriend

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to death earlier this month in Anaheim may be hiding in the San Diego area.
Anaheim police reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Humberto Rodriguez-Martinez is wanted in the Oct. 19 murder of Daniel Reyes. A second suspect has already been captured in the killing.
Detectives believe that jealousy was the motive in the murder, because Reyes was dating Martinez’ former girlfriend.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 19, Martinez and his friend, Adan Zapot-Leyva, waited for Reyes outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the area of Santa Ana and Helena streets, police said. When Reyes emerged at around 5 a.m., they attacked him. Responding officers found Martinez dead at the scene with at least one stab wound.
Leyva was arrested Oct. 21 on murder charges and is being held in the Orange County jail on $1 million bail.
Martinez remains at large, however. His Toyota Corolla was found Oct. 26 abandoned in San Diego, police said. Investigators believe he could still be in the area.
Martinez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.