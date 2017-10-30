WORLD SERIES: Stadium Gets Touch-Up For Game 6 | Dodgers Face EliminationGame 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama |  Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Rancho Palos Verdes Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) —  An armed man wanted in the South Bay for attempted kidnapping has been caught.

Sheriff’s deputies say he tried to force a 13-year-old girl into his truck near Ridgecrest Intermediate School in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The campus was on lockdown while deputies searched the area.

The suspect was caught on Highridge Road.

Sheriff investigators say the attempted kidnapping happened at 7:30 Monday morning along the busy street a few blocks from the school.

A man with a handgun got out of his car and tried to abduct the girl on her way to school.

The teenage girl got away and deputies arrested a man they believe was responsible a short time later.

Investigators say the girl didn’t know the man who tried to abduct her and motive for the attempted kidnapping is not known.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Garrett Webber. He is from Rancho Palos Verdes.

Webber has been charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail has been set at $100,000.

