Gas Leak Evacuations Lifted In Venice

VENICE (CBSLA) — A natural gas line was leaking Monday afternoon at a residential property in Venice, leading to evacuations, a hazardous materials investigation and bomb squad call-out after suspicious containers were found on the property, authorities said.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tom Wait reports, the evacuation orders were lifted Monday night. Wait also reports that authorities do not think that the natural gas line was tampered with.
Firefighters responded about 1:35 p.m. to a report of a natural gas leak in the area before the containers were found at 2013 S. Walgrove Ave., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Hazmat teams and the bomb squad were initially called in. With the huge response came evacuation orders for more than 50 homes on and around Walgrove.
Dave Sipos says his home was initially in the evacuation zone, but he was let back in.
“There are older homes around here. That was the first thing I thought,” said Sipos. “But then I heard on the radio it might have been tampered with.”
The investigation into the cause of the leak is ongoing.
