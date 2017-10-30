Good Samaritan Among Two Killed In Violent Garden Grove Wreck

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Two men died in a chain-reaction crash on State Route 22 early Monday morning in Garden Grove, including a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help.
According to California Highway Patrol, just before 2 a.m., a car headed west on the 22 Freeway lost control for unknown reasons near Brookhurst Street and struck a dividing wall. A Good Samaritan then stopped to help. As the Good Samaritan and the driver of the crashed car were standing in the freeway, a third vehicle slammed into them.
The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.
A Sig Alert was issued and several westbound lanes were shut down for several hours. The freeway was fully reopened at around 5:30 a.m.
The circumstances and cause of the initial crash were under investigation.