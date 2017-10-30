WORLD SERIES: Stadium Gets Touch-Up For Game 6 | Dodgers Face EliminationGame 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During The Drama |  Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

California Gas Tax Increase Kicks Off Wednesday

Gas Tax, infrastructure improvements, Road Repairs

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California’s gas tax is going up 12 cents on Wednesday.

The gas tax increase will help raise $54 billion over the next 10 years for road repairs and infrastructure improvements.

Starting Wednesday, Californians will pay 12 cents more a gallon for gas and 20 cents more a gallon for diesel. Also down the road — higher license fees, a new value-based vehicle fee and a $100 a year fee for electric car drivers.

Also on Wednesday, Southern California gas stations will be allowed to start selling the cheaper winter blend gasoline. But the state gas tax spike will likely cancel price breaks for consumers.

