Amazon Bringing TV, Film Production To Culver Studios

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amazon confirmed plans Monday to move into the Culver Studios lot, which includes the iconic “Gone with the Wind” mansion and bungalows.
Amazon Studios, IMDb, Amazon Video and World Wide Advertising will occupy more than 280,000 square feet at the Culver City location, home to historic Hollywood productions such as “Gone With The Wind” and “Citizen Kane”.
The e-commerce giant’s new Culver City offices will bring space for new jobs in a wide variety of roles, including creative, technical, marketing and legal.
“We are very excited about being a part of 100 years of movie and TV history at The Culver Studios,” said Albert Cheng, head of Amazon Studios. “Most importantly, this new LA-based office will give us the much needed space for our team to work and grow so we can keep bringing Prime Members the very best in series and movies.”
Amazon, which currently employs more than 700 people in Santa Monica, is expected to begin moving into the Culver City offices at the end of this year.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment