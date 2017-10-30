5 Top Things To Do Today In Los Angeles – October 31

Today is officially Halloween! The long wait is over to spend your evening trick or treating, or going to that terrific party. Aside from that, here’s what else is on deck today:

Go Trick Or Treating

Various Neighborhoods

There are plenty of great neighborhoods to go trick or treating tonight. From Brentwood to Toluca Lake and Angelino Heights with its perfect old Victorian homes, there’s something for everyone. Visit our <a href=”http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2017/10/30/where-to-go-trick-or-treating-in-los-angeles/”>list of the best neighborhoods to go trick or treating in Los Angeles</a>.

See “Phantom Of The Opera”

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Experience this 1925 critically acclaimed film at the beautiful Walt Disney Concert Hall tonight. The thriller is perfect to get you in the mood for Halloween!

Tom Petty Masquerade Ball & Rock & Roll Celebration

The Hotel Cafe

Artists from a wide spectrum of musical genres will come together to honor the late great Tom Petty tonight. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., and although it is now sold out, you can generally get some tickets through third party vendors. Musical acts performing include Joshua Radin, Liz Phair, Joe Purdy, Clay Blair, The Morning Yells, Mandy Mosher, as well as special guests! Expect to hear Petty covers and more to honor the great talent.

Stranger Things: The Musical Tribute

El Cid

“Stranger Things: The Musical Tribute” will take you back to the 80’s for a show you won’t want to miss! Whether or not you’ve already binge watched Season 2 of the hit show, you’ll love this musical comedy with music composed by Lee Huff and a great cast. They will reenact the first season of the series with its 14 major characters singing a dozen original songs inspired by the 80’s in this 75 minute show.

Dodgers vs. Astros

Dodger Stadium

This World Series is turning out to be a real nail biter. Tonight is Game 6 and it’s make or break for the Dodgers. So, don’t miss the game if you can afford to buy some tickets! It is a once and a life-time event. Or, if you can’t make it to the game, there are plenty of places throughout Los Angeles to watch it.