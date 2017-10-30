210 Freeway Tunnel Closure To Cause Delays For Pasadena Drivers

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A construction project that will close a major 210 Freeway connector in Pasadena could cause headaches for drivers over the next month.
Beginning Monday, the westbound Interstate 210 connector to Del Mar and California boulevards will be closed for tunnel upgrades, Caltrans reports. The closures will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays through November. There is no exact end date for the work.
The closure will allow crews to install permanent lighting in the tunnel.
Also beginning Monday, the westbound I-210 on-ramp to Berkshire Place and the off-ramp to Foothill Boulevard in La Canada Flintridge will both be closed for up to 45 days, according to Caltrans. Caltrans crews will be repaving roads and ramps.
The closures are part of a $148.5 million pavement rehabilitation project for a 9.7-mile section of the freeway between Glendale and Pasadena. It began in the spring of 2015 and is expected to be completed next summer.