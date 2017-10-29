Nonprofit Helps Parents Of Teeny-Tiny Newborns Celebrate Halloween With Costumes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSLA) — Premature babies dressed as butterflies, superheroes and other creatures celebrated their first Halloween at one hospital in Missouri.
And it’s all thanks to volunteers for the nonprofit group March of Dimes, who prepared costumes for critically ill newborns at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.
The group says professional photographers volunteered their services to capture photos of the tiny trick or treaters as a keepsake for parents.
“Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home.” says Rebecca Keunen, March of Dimes/ NICU Family Support Coordinator.
Baby’s first Halloween, Keunen said, “is a day they’ll want to remember and celebrate and March of Dimes is here with them at Saint Luke’s to help.”
