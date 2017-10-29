WORLD SERIES: Recap Of Epic Game 5Game 5 Photos | What Fans Tweeted During Game 5 | Photos: Celebrity SightingsCalifornia-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers NewsWhere To Watch

Emotionally-Drained Fans Tweet During Historic Game 5

Filed Under: Dodgers

HOUSTON (CBSLA) —  The Astros defeat the Dodgers 13-12  in 10 innings in Game 5 of arguably one of the greatest World Series games ever played.  Houston has a 3-2 series lead but Games 6 and 7 are back in L.A. Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter.

