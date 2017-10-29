Emotionally-Drained Fans Tweet During Historic Game 5

HOUSTON (CBSLA) — The Astros defeat the Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings in Game 5 of arguably one of the greatest World Series games ever played. Houston has a 3-2 series lead but Games 6 and 7 are back in L.A. Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter.
Tonight was a close game. Time to rally behind our @Dodgers and win this thing in L.A.!#ThisTeam | #WorldSeries
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 30, 2017
As a #Dodgers fan:#WorldSeries Game 1: 😮😁
Game 2: 🤔😊😁😔😢😢😁😢
Game 3: 🤤😢😐😢
Game 4: 🤤🤤🤤😐😊😁😃
Game 5: pic.twitter.com/2kJcgkyzHE
— Jeff Klein (@Jeff_JoeFan) October 30, 2017
Everyone's forgetting that we were saying all we need is one to get it back to LA! We got one now go home and win and there W. Champions
— CamUSC (@hadenusc) October 30, 2017
Win or lose, the Dodgers and Astros have given us the best #WorldSeries EVER
— Grate Scott (@escott2b) October 30, 2017
Dodgers in 7.
— brüce ⛽️ (@BruceJDM) October 30, 2017
Time to call your friends and neighbors and wake them up. Everyone needs to be a part of this crazy game. #WorldSeries #Astros #Dodgers
— Steve Schaubert (@TheRealCptHook) October 30, 2017
This #worldseries is ridiculous. I feel nauseas. @Dodgers I’m sending you guys my medical bill. My blood pressure is through the roof #LAD
— D. Ross (@big_homie_te) October 30, 2017
Love a pitchers’ duel. But this #WorldSeries2017 Game 5 is off the hook. #90sExpression #Astros #Dodgers #WorldSeries
— DuaneBonifer (@DuaneBonifer) October 30, 2017
Lord bless our #puig. @YasielPuig @Dodgers
— RevDodgerBlue (@RevDodgerBlue) October 30, 2017
Dodgers 9 Astros 11. George W Bush threw out the first pitch. Inside job confirmed. #WorldSeries
— Wreck It Raul™ (@RyanTM_24) October 30, 2017
2017: the year the Astros and Dodgers made me love baseball even more and the Raiders made me miss football even less. Go figure.
— OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) October 30, 2017
What an absolute MOON SHOT by the #MVP.#Astros #Dodgers #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/z8SyJ11WOX
— Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) October 30, 2017
I would like to go to bed but you are making it virtually impossible…this #WorldSeries is crazy!!!
adam
— Adam Shinn (@shinnsplint) October 30, 2017
Astros and Dodgers having another for the ages
— True God® (DAR) (@TrueGodImmortal) October 30, 2017
YOU LIKE THAT!? #Dodgers #ThisTeam https://t.co/EYbyURLK7g
— Karen (@pacifickay) October 30, 2017
This game man #DodgersVsAstros pic.twitter.com/7Bu74MLWje
— Sailor Mundo (@moon_doughh) October 26, 2017
@Dodgers what a game! Top of 5th and that 3 run score from @Cody_Bellinger was on fire! pic.twitter.com/ssewOG4UMe
— cindy (@cinwick) October 30, 2017
Update @Cody_Bellinger hit a 3 home run 7-4 can y’all just give him Rookie of the year already? ⚾️💙 @Dodgers #ThisTeam #ThisTeamLA
— Marmar (@KingMaria013) October 30, 2017
Dodgers when they see the Astros bullpen pic.twitter.com/ZGNxnCOkjP
— carlos rubio (@carlos_VA_) October 30, 2017
One step closer to something we haven’t done in almost 30 yrs… Plan a #WorldSeries Championship Parade! Let’s go #Dodgers. 2 more wins! pic.twitter.com/Jkim7Dvvyc
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 29, 2017
#ThisTeam does it again-Congrats @dodgers on a hard fought #worldseries game 4 victory. @ArtAcevedo make sure that grill is hot and ready pic.twitter.com/MHmDKGwaiw
— Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) October 29, 2017
@MLB should have suspended #YuliGurriel for next next #worldseries games. @Dodgers got woke after his #racist move. Congrats!
— Peter_Gonzaga (@PeterGonzaga) October 29, 2017
Yuli Gurriel did his talking with his mouth yesterday after his homer, so Dodgers did their talking today with bats.
— Duke (@authenticduke) October 29, 2017
— 2014 Clayton Kershaw (@NoRunsDMC) October 29, 2017
Kershaw wants Game 5 now. #dodgers https://t.co/dScA4Sq9f2
— Cinematic Legend (@ItsRomy) October 29, 2017
joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc joc
— itfdb (@looegi) October 29, 2017
The boys in blue are back! #ThisTeam never gives up… ever. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DQK0vuVtjj
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2017
Oh my. Hard to put into words how happy I am right now! Retweet if you're with me @Dodgers @DodgersNation #DodgersWin #WorldSeries
— Larry King (@kingsthings) October 20, 2017
I want a man who will talk to me the way Alex Wood talked to Cody Bellinger.
I 💙 #ThisTeam! Go @Dodgers https://t.co/dn6BvDvDJi
— Meri Kock (@MeriKock) October 29, 2017
Calling Kersh to get us the W in game 5 pic.twitter.com/EMdqucaPBd
— Rogelio Aguirre (@XoloRoy) October 29, 2017
