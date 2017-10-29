Man Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Deadly Garden Grove Crash

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a deadly two-car crash in Garden Grove.
The crash unfolded Saturday night at the intersection of Haster Street and Aspenwood Lane.
It was there that police say a Volkswagen Golf had run a stop sign, and ran into a Toyota Tercel.
That Toyota landed right against an apartment building.
After removing the roof of the vehicle, firefighters discovered that the driver in the Toyota had been killed.
Officers say two men inside the Volkswagen were transported to a hospital.
They subsequently arrested the driver of that vehicle in connected with the crash.
The investigation is underway.
Anyone with more information, including possible witnesses, were asked to call Traffic Investigator Royce Wimmer at (714) 741-5230.
