Perry Scores In Shootout To Lift Ducks Past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Corey Perry scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it with just under five minutes remaining in the third period for Anaheim. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant scored in the first period, and Ryan Miller finished with 34 saves, including three point-blank stops in overtime, for the Ducks.

Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored to rally the Hurricanes from a 2-0 deficit early in the opening period. Scott Darling stopped 22 shots.

Skinner pulled Carolina to 2-1 with a power-play goal with 7 seconds remaining in the first for his seventh of the season. Staal tied it with 6:27 to go in the second as he got Sebastian Aho’s pass from behind the net and beat Miller stick side.

The Hurricanes went ahead exactly five minutes later when Faulk beat Darling with a bullet from the high slot.

Kase gave the Ducks an early lead when he lifted the puck over Darling’s right shoulder from the right circle with 9:12 remaining in the first.

Grant made it 2-0 with 2:46 left as he beating Darling five-hole from the slot.

NOTES: Carolina D Klas Dahlbeck and RW Josh Jooris were healthy scratches. … RW Jared Boll and D Sami Vataden sat out for Anaheim. … The teams conclude their season series Dec. 11 at Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Toronto on Wednesday night to open a two-game homestand.

Hurricanes: At Colorado on Thursday night to start a two-game road trip.

