Disabled Vet Running 31 Marathons In 31 Days

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Retired Marine Sgt. Rob Jones lost both legs in Afghanistan.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Joy Benedict reports, the veteran is running a marathon a day for 31 days. He talked with Benedict about the challenge during his 18th stop in Los Angeles.

“My ability to keep going probably comes a lot from what I experienced in the Marine Corps,” said Jones.

He lost his legs in Afghanistan seven years ago. A combat engineer, it was his job to find a safe route through explosive terrain.

“I was trying to find a route through a danger area and the IED found me first,” said Jones.

But within months he was active again — winning a bronze medal at the Paralympics and then setting a goal to raise a million dollars for wounded veterans.

He rode 5,200 miles on his bike across America, raising more than $100,000.

Now he is running 31 marathons in 31 days.

His final marathon is on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

“I guess I realized when I got wounded that my mission hadn’t changed at all,” said Jones. “I still wanted to contribute to America.”

Jones doesn’t run 26.2 miles in one stretch. He runs. Takes a break. And runs again. A pattern for most of life’s journeys.

“Mission accomplishment is more important than anything else,” said Jones.

One step at a time. One city a day. He plans to make it to D.C. to prove — despite losing his legs — he still has the ability to change the world.