Best Sample Sales In Los Angeles Right Now

October 30, 2017
The Kooples
741 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, 90069
Head to the Kooples sample sale and get your pick from this brand that carries great women’s clothing. Choose from Parisian chic and rock and roll style clothes at this pre-sale event tonight. The full sample sale starts on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
November 1, 2017
Zadig & Voltaire
265 N. Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills, 90210
Get up to 80% off mens and womens clothing today only! Zadig & Voltaire offers great apparel, including jeans, shirts, shoes, and accessories. Expect to get some good deals on children’s apparel too.
November 1, 2017 – November 3, 2017
Vince
1041 N. Mansfield Ave
Hollywood, 90038
The popular mens and women’s clothing brand is offering not just one or two days, but three days of sample sale madness! Take advantage of the Vince sample sale in Hollywood where there will be plenty to choose from. Becaue of space, children and pets are not allowed.
Assouline
315 S Robertson Blvd
West Hollywood, 90048
Assouline makes some of the best coffee table books around. For three days, take advantage of this one of a kind sale where you can get books that will make for great holiday gifts for others. Or, get something special for yourself. Make sure to RSVP though to get in! Get there on day 1 to score the best deals.
BCBG
BCBG Warehouse, 276
Fruitland Ave, Vernon, 90058
Head to BCBG’s Warehouse in Vernon and women can take advantage of special deals on all types of clothing and accessories from this top retailer. Cash and cards are accepted and all sales are final.