Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 30

(Credit: Jorge Marin)

From sculptures and paintings to literature and culinary arts, this week really showcases Orange County’s creative scene. But we can’t forget the celebrations for the two holidays taking place this week as well—a haunted maze experience for Halloween and a cemetery party for Dia de los Muertos. End the week right with a run for a cause.

Monday, October 30

“Wings of the City”

Plaza Calle Cuatro

325 East 4th Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

www.santa-ana.org

The city of Santa Ana recently partnered with the local Mexican consulate to bring a public art display to the area, which includes nine bronze sculptures crafted by contemporary figurative artist Jorge Marín. Stop by within the next year to see pieces like “Wings of Mexico,” which is located in the plaza, as well as eight other sculptures that are scattered along 2nd Street, 4th Street and Spurgeon Street.

Tuesday, October 31

The Haunt at Daisy Avenue

Ravenwood Manor

16887 Daisy Avenue

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

www.thehauntatdaisyavenue.com

Celebrate Halloween with the last-ever run of this nearly 20-year event. A private home turned into a maze in the spirit of the spooky holiday, The Haunt at Daisy Avenue takes guests through a haunted graveyard and dark halls filled with monsters following a séance gone wrong. On Wednesday night, there will also be a non-scare version.

Wednesday, November 1

Suzanne Gates Book Signing

Barnes & Noble

7881 Edinger Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 897-8781

www.barnesandnoble.com

Author Suzanne Gates, the writer of mystery novel “The Glamorous Dead,” will be on site at Bella Terra to sign copies of the book and lead a discussion about the story. There will also be prize giveaways during the event, which begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 2

(Credit: Fairhaven Memorial Park)

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Fairhaven Memorial Park

1702 Fairhaven Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 633-1442

www.dignitymemorial.com

Follow up Tuesday’s scary celebrations with one of remembrance. Dia de los Muertos is an important part of Mexican culture and tradition, and this event will help attendees remember loved ones with a bilingual service, entertainment and complimentary refreshments as well as a traditional offertory where guests can place pictures of their own deceased family members.

Friday, November 3

(Credit: Maurice Braun/Casa Romantica)

“I Love You, California: The Peter & Gail Ochs Collection”

Casa Romantica

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 498-2139

www.casaromantica.org

Friday marks the first day of this three-month exhibition, with an opening reception taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. The rare exhibit will display 25 major impressionist works from California artists including Maurice Braun and William Wendt.

Saturday, November 4

(Credit: Centennial Farm)

Fire-and-Ash Wine Dinner

Centennial Farm

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1619

www.ocfair.com

Visit The Red Barn for a farm-to-fork experience that includes everything from live-fire grilled flatbreads, split Cornish game hen, butter cake s’mores, sparkling wine and much more. French-American artist Guy Buffet will be the honored guests while Dan Kohler, Melissa Cortina and Thom Curry will speak.

Sunday, November 5

Miracle Babies Super Hero 5K

Aldrich Park at UCI

Irvine, CA 92697

(949) 724-6000

www.miraclebabies5k.org

Get your daily exercise in with a walk or run at UCI dressed as your favorite superhero. The event is for a great cause; those of all fitness levels can join in to raise funds for Miracle Babies, a nonprofit that supports families and babies that are in the NICU.

