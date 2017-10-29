Best Cool & Unique Things To Do In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city bursting with activities and events happening every single day. In fact, daily, there are so many things to do, that it can be overwhelming to keep up. Like any city, many attractions become pretty touristy. If you’re looking for unique spots that aren’t touristy, this is for you.

Barnsdall Art Park

This Park in East Hollywood offers some great art and is fairly unknown to most Angelenos. Experience great exhibits with sweeping views of L.A.



Visit L.A.’s Secret Stairs

Did you know that Los Angeles is home to plenty of secret stairs? Whether you want to go on a hike, or just want to see something cool, it’s definitely worth a visit. Many even have been painted with cool decorations or sayings like the Swan Stairway which reads “Los Angeles I’m Yours.” Other cool finds include the Baxter Stairways in Echo Park, The Music Box Steps in Silver Lake, as well as the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook stairs with incredible views of the city.



Hike To The Hollywood Sign

Yes, we know. The Hollywood Sign isn’t anything new. But, if you make some effort, you can actually hike to them and see incredible views of the city from behind the Sign!



See A Movie In A Cemetery

Cinespia offers movies throughout the summer and fall months where you can experience cult classics inside one of the oldest cemeteries in L.A. People picnic with food and drinks, and then enjoy a great movie.



Top Museums

Museums aren’t anything new, but Los Angeles is filled with and always changing array of exhibits at incredible settings. Visit the recently opened Broad Museum to not only see great works of art, but to experience the beautiful structure, or head to LACMA and get a photo at their “Urban Light” outdoor exhibit. The Getty, The Getty Villa, the California Science Center, the La Brea TarPits, The Natural History Museum and others are great to visit too.



Smorgasburg

What’s ‘Smorgasburg’ you might ask? What started in New York City expanded to Los Angeles in 2016 and on Sunday’s offers Angelenos a smorgasbord of incredible food options. Offered every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., navigate the large and open parking lot in downtown L.A.’s Arts District and bite into delicious bahn mi sandwcihes, macarons, churros, donuts, tacos, fried chicken, and much more from some of L.A.’s top vendors.



Leo Carillo State Park

Head to one of Los Angeles’ coolest beaches if you want to get away from the crowds. Leo Carrillo State Park in Santa Monica is just north of El Matador Beach and offers a pretty cool landscape filled with tide pools, rock formations, hidden coves and more.



See The Historical Bradbury Building

Built in 1893, The Bradbury Building is an architectural masterpiece in the heart of downtown L.A. Now classified on the National Register of Historic Places, the building is was constructed by gold-mining millionaire Lewis L. Bradbury and has been featured in many works of fiction including movies and TV shows.



See An Outdoor Movie

Los Angeles is a city unlike any other in the world for obvious reasons. One of them is the great weather, which allows for outdoor movies to be held not only throughout the summer but into the fall months. Experience movies under the stars thanks to Rooftop Cinema Club, Eat | See | Hear, Cinespia, Street Food Cinema and others.



Explore The Arts District

The Arts District, located West of the Los Angeles River, and East of the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles, has become a popular area recently. Some of Los Angeles’ best restaurants and bars, like Wurstküche, Bestia, Church & State, Everson Royce Bar, and Church and State are located here. It’s an area not to be missed.



Attend FYF Fest

FYF Fest, which started as a small show in 2004, has become a staple event to attend each year. The annual three-day music festival held at Exposition Park now draws around 40,000. Past acts that have played this budding Festival include Kanye West, Bloc Party, The XX, Phoenix, Tycho, Bjork, Missy Elliott, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails and many others.



Visit Amoeba Music

For those who love music, and especially records, Amoeba Music is heaven on earth. This iconic L.A. shop holds thousands of rare and new records. The shop on Sunset Blvd also holds many concerts, and signings by artists.



Pedal Boats In Echo Park

You may not think of Echo Park and bodies of water, but in the heart of the city is Echo Park Lake where you can rent a pedal boat and float along the lake as you take in views of the downtown L.A. skyline.