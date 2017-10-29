Best Bars/Clubs for Bottle Service in Los Angeles

Club-goers know that with bottle service comes a table for their squad. The best bars and clubs throughout Los Angeles often offer this service with VIP treatment with no waiting in line at the door, a private cocktail waitress and even security. Bottle service is an exceptional way to spend a night out in the City of Angels and truly feel like a star. Dress code prevails and so does club etiquette when making appearances at these hot clubs in L.A.

1OAK LA

9039 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 274-2326

http://1oakla.com

With some of the highest table minimums in Los Angeles, 1OAK LA has been a go-to venue for the top athletes and entertainment stars since its opening in 2014. Their first two options, the small Mezzanine table ($,2000) which includes four bottles/eight comps and the large Mezzanine table ($2,500), 5 bottles/12 comps, come at a VIP table on the mezzanine with a view of the DJ and dance floor. Next is the DJ Table ($3,000), six bottles/10 comps located on stage behind the DJ, and the Main floor VIP table ($3,500) which comes with seven bottles/15 comps at a VIP booth located along the wall of the 1st floor. The best table at 1OAK is the Dance Floor Table ($5,000) 10 bottles/15 comps, as you are located on the dance floor and in front of the DJ, in the middle of the action. Prices may vary based on special events and holidays.

Bootsy Bellows

9229 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 274-7500

http://www.hwoodgroup.com/bootsy-bellows

The vaudeville-inspired hot spot owned by actor David Arquette and business moguls John Terzian and Brian Toll is a 60’s art deco inspired nightclub combined with a variety of live entertainment. Located on the infamous sunset strip in West Hollywood, the space features everything from costumed burlesque dancers, DJ’s, live musical acts, puppets, to impromptu concerts. With 24 tables in total, with 15 in main room and nine in the back, guests can choose from a list of vodka, tequila, gin, cognac, whiskey, scotch or champagne ranging from $450-$2,500. Those wanting to live it up can choose the large format which ranges from 1.5 liters to 15 liters and up to $150,000/bottle.

Poppy

755 N. La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-7185

http://www.hwoodgroup.com/poppy

Debuting in August of this year, Poppy is the newest endeavor of the h.wood Group is a hybrid nightclub concept immersing guests into a dream world. Designed by John Sofio of Built Inc., guests become lost in a surrealistic dream, with whimsical decor, all while listening and engaging with great music, socializing and dancing or lounging in the indoor/outdoor patio area. Along with bottled spirits in oversized roses and oyster shells and crystallized bathtubs, correlated by their matching role-playing hostesses, Poppy also features a private room housing an exclusive bar under a curved upholstered ceiling. The nightclub is only open Thursdays from 10 pm to 2am, with an expansive bottle service list and four select bottle packages ranging from $3,250 all the way up to $50,000.

Avenue Los Angeles

1601 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 593-7999

http://avenuela.com

The sought-after late night haunt in NYC opened in Hollywood in March 2017just outside the new Dream Hotel project. Avenue Los Angeles is a 4,000 square foot space evoking the intrigue of a grand estate frozen in time. Guests enter through a custom glass and metal greenhouse before descending into an intimate club space with plenty of custom design points. Equipped with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, along with wall-to-wall LED screens and a retractable roof in the garden space, guests are swept away for an unforgettable night. If you order a bottle, with selections from Belair and Verve for collections at the bar, the clock above the bar will open to reveal a naked lady statue. Open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the best way to get in is through the reservations tab on the website.

The Peppermint Club

8713 Beverly Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

(310) 274-7500

http://www.hwoodgroup.com/the-peppermint-club

In partnership with Interscope Records, the h.wood Group’s The Peppermint Club allows guests to experience a premier lounge with lush textures and enjoy live music surrounded by the comfort of an executive’s living room. Paying homage to the historic live music venues across LA, the space features a state of the art sound with a curated signature mixology program from h.wood Group’s food & beverage specialist, Adam Koral. With a selection that pays ode to the music industry’s legendary live venues and other libations, guests can also enjoy lounge style bottle service in clever seating arrangements, while being entertained by live resident artists and special guest performances. Choose from a selection of bottles including all spirits and champagne here, ranging from $450-$3500.

The Highlight Room

6417 Selma Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 844-6417

http://thehighlightroom.com

Perched above Hollywood with picturesque 360-degree views of the Los Angeles skyline, The Highlight Room opened in July 2017. With vistas looking out to Hollywood and beyond, the luxe 11,000 square foot outdoor rooftop, lounge, pool, and grill features six luxe private cabanas and plush loungers. Hosting three distinct vibes, pool lounge, early cocktails and dinner and a table/bottle service mini nightclub at night, guests can also reserve a private cabana if they want to be by the pool as they enjoy bottle service. Offering a nighttime escape curated by a rotation of headlining talent, table requests (through their link here) are highly encouraged.

Create Nightclub

6021 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 634-5786

https://www.tixr.com/groups/create

With a capacity nearing 1,400, Create Nightclub in Hollywood is one of the largest dance clubs in town. With talent booked via a partnership with Insomniac Events, it brings some of the world’s highest-profile dance music talent to club-goers along with serving as a laboratory for emerging artists and technology to hone their craft. With tables ranging from $1000-$1350 for the lower tier tables in the main room to $2,500-$3,000 for stage tables, which balloon to $10,000 for top talent, guests can choose from an extensive bottle list which comes with customizable presentations.

Hyde Sunset

8117 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 940-1650

www.sbe.com/restaurants/brands/hyde-sunset-kitchen-cocktails

Located on an iconic corner of the Sunset Strip, Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails is a hybrid space features fresh seasonal California cuisine, craft cocktails and an elegant yet inviting ambiance. Up to 400 people pack the Waldo Fernandez designed space and sip on specialty cocktails created by renowned mixologists which can be enjoyed on their expansive patio. With tableside mixology and decadent bottle service, highlighted by customizable packages, this hotspot is a favorite among local foodies and nightlife connoisseurs alike.

Doheny Room

9077 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 777-0266

www.sbe.com/nightlife/brands/dohenyroom

Doheny Room is a two-level stylish neighborhood lounge that summons the after-work dinner crowd and ripens seamlessly as the night evolves. Alongside a DJ booth with a state-of-the-art sound system, guests can order from their two full service bars and enjoy the floor to ceiling windows and abundant greenery. With 15 VIP tables on the second-floor, their bottle service menu is highlighted by customizable bottle packages.

Nightingale Plaza

643 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(424) 296-1600

www.sbe.com/nightlife/brands/nightingale-plaza

SBE’s 6,500 square-foot venue mixes modern style with an exclusive nightlife experience complete with a high-energy main room, two interior bars and world renowned djs and performers. The space, which can accommodate up to 500 guests, features a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system and specialty cocktails created by renowned mixologists. Party-goers can order from a wide selection of bottles ranging from customizable packages which include large format with dedicated large-scale bottle presentations.

Delilah

7969 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 745-0600

http://www.hwoodgroup.com/delilah

Delilah pays homage to the roaring 1920s art deco style, filled with plush interior aesthetics with its hybrid restaurant and lounge. Combining classic and modern American cuisine influenced by the era’s popular array of soulful food with specialty libations crafted by master mixologist, Matt Seigel, guests are whisked away into a timeless charm and grace of Hollywood’s golden era. Following dinner hours, can enjoy lounge style bottle service at one of their group table booths with a selection of specialty bottles, while being entertained by live performers and surprise acts nightly.

Altitude Pool

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

465 S La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 247-0400

https://www.slsbeverlyhillshotel.com/altitude-pool

On the rooftop of the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, Altitude Pool offers guests dedicated poolside service in a seductive environment of glamour and comfort. The 11,500 square-foot space offers small poolside cabanas, where weekend pricing for hotel guests is $400 for the cabana fee and $400 food and beverage minimum, while their large poolside cabana is a $600 cabana fee and $600 food and beverage minimum; for non-hotel guests, there is an additional $200 cabana fee and $800 food and beverage minimum. Elevate your experience with a selection of over 60 selections of bottles which are served with your choice of three mixers, as well as a poolside menu curated by Chef José Andrés.

Blind Dragon

9201 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 595-1091

www.blinddragon.com

At Blind Dragon, start off your festivities with a dinner in the Asian inspired lounge/main dining room, with exotic tiki cocktails to kickstart the night. Then, proceed into your very own private karaoke suite with over 25,000 songs to choose from where the stage is set for you and your friends to sing the night away. The h.wood Group’s flagship karaoke restaurant and lounge, features four uniquely themed luxury private karaoke rooms, complete with TV screens and audio systems. Sing your night away with a large selection of bottles ranging from $400-$2000 in one of their private rooms or at one of their coveted tables in the lounge. Open 7pm – 2am, Monday through Saturday, reservations are suggested.

Mama Lion

601 S Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 377-5277

www.mamalion.com

The restaurant combines the elegance of mid-century glamour with modern day epicureanism in the heart of Koreatown. The lounge-style California dining and bar venue seamlessly transitions to an after-dinner social club with a standalone cocktail program, which includes an array of top shelf spirits and innovative pairings that flow from supper to close. With vodka, tequila, champagne, single malt, blended scotch and whiskey selections, this sophisticated lounge caters to its clientele by offering competitive bottle service rates, from $60 to $2,500, where partygoers don’t break the bank on a night out.

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers: restaurants, bars, dating, relationships, sports and other lifestyle topics. View more work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com. Connect with him on Twitter at @JaroneAsh.