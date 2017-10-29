Best Things To Do On Halloween Night In Orange County

Sure, people may say that Los Angeles has all the fun Halloween events, but there’s little truth to that. Orange County is offering terrific Halloween night activities. So, get dressed up in your favorite costume and attend the best scare zones or go trick or treating!

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy crafts, Halloween treats, and more. Make sure to come dressed in your best costume! The event is located in their community room.



Motel 6 Feet Under – Haunted House in Anaheim

Get ready for one of the scariest haunted houses in Orange County! On Halloween night, step inside Motel 6 Feet Under and get lost in this scary haunted maze. It’s sure to frighten anyone.



Brea Mall Trick Or Treat

Celebrate Halloween at the Brea Mall by going trick or treating from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participating retailers will be handing out candy to those dressed in costume.



Knott’s Scary Farm

Knott’s Scary Farm brings the spirit of Halloween to the theme park each day for younger guests. Taking place in various parts of the park, children can trick-or-treat through the streets of Ghost Town, enter the Peanuts costume content, join in on a Peanuts dance party, decorate a pumpkin, learn about creepy critters and get Dia de Los Muertos face painting in Fiesta Village. Some rides will be transformed, including the Timber Mountain Log Ride as Halloween Hootenanny and the Grand Sierra Railroad, and special shows like “The Monsters Are Coming, Charlie Brown” will take place in Camp Snoopy’s theater.



Knott’s Spooky Farm

Head to Knott’s for Knott’s Spooky Farm, which will take place on Halloween Day. The kid-inspired “spooky” celebration features activities for kids, including trick-or-treating, themed rides, live entertainment and costume contest with Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang, and a Dia De Los Muertos Celebration.



Cypress City Halloween Carnival

The City of Cypress will put on a Halloween Carnival on Halloween evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cypress Community Center. Admission is just $3 (kids under 1 year get in free), and there will be entertainment, a fun zone, trick or treating, candy and much more! Don’t forget to dress up in your finest costume, too!



Halloween Spooktacular & Moonlight Movie

The City of Dana Point is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular with free fun activities starting at 3 p.m. Experience Halloween carnival games, crafts, a magic show, a costume parade, and much more. End the evening with a spooky family-friendly film starting at 7 p.m. with free popcorn, hot chocolate and treats!



Main Street Halloween Fest In Downtown Huntington Beach

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., head to downtown Huntington Beach for trick or treating on Main Street! There will be a costume contest, a petting zoo, pony rides, as well as a chance to take photos in your costume with police cars and firetrucks.



Trick-Or-Treat Through the City – Irvine

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to Pretend City in Irvine for trick or treating. On Halloween, they will be offering a special trick-or-treat experience for all visitors! Make sure to head into the museum and take part in our Halloween Bug Bash as well as trick-or-treat at different stations through the city!