Trichome Or Treat? Parents Urged To Check Candy For Marijuana Edibles This Halloween

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — During a season where parents once worried about razors in their kids’ Halloween candy, a new fear is lurking, allegedly, that is causing some parents an unusual sense of paranoia: pot.

At a the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica’s screening of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Friday, candy was obviously top of mind for the tiny ghouls and goblins.

Parents, however, were increasingly worried about edibles. As their name suggests, these treats are often in the form of cookies, brownies, and gummy bear-type candies, among myriad other consumable forms.

Edibles are the fastest-growing segment of the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry.

“It is strange, but it’s definitely keeping up with the times,” one concerned parent tells CBS2 News.

With California set to legalize recreational marijuana next year, these items are becoming easier and easier to come by, even for children.

It’s a concern for those who don’t want the psychotropic substance THC to be made available to the public at all.

But it also worries pot boosters like Carl Clines, owner of California Alternative Caregivers in Venice.

“I can’t imagine people taking real expensive medical marijuana candies and dropping it in a kid’s bag on purpose, but it is possible that it could inadvertently end up there,” he tells CBS2.

He says parents should check their children’s Halloween candy for anything unusual.

“It’s just another thing you’ve got to think about,” parent Gilbert Gil says. “You’ve got to do it to keep your kids safe.”

If parents do find marijuana products in their child’s candy, they’re advise to avoid touching it and contact the police immediately.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)