Teen Stabbed To Death On Santa Ana Street

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and killed during a fight in Santa Ana Friday night that may have been gang-related.
At around 9:50 p.m., Santa Ana police responded to reports of a fight at Cubbon and Baker streets. They arrived to find the victim lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his upper torso.
Paramedics with Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the boy dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8390.