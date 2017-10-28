Best Bars & Clubs For Bottle Service In Los Angeles

Club-goers know that with bottle service comes a table for their squad. The best bars and clubs throughout Los Angeles often offer this service with VIP treatment with no waiting in line at the door, a private cocktail waitress and even security. Bottle service is an exceptional way to spend a night out in the City of Angels and truly feel like a star. Dress code prevails and so does club etiquette when making appearances at these hot clubs in L.A.



1OAK LA

9039 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 274-2326

www.1oakla.com With some of the highest table minimums in Los Angeles, 1OAK LA has been a go-to venue for the top athletes and entertainment stars since its opening in 2014. Choose from a small Mezzanine table ($,2000), a DJ Table ($3,000) or the Main floor VIP table ($3,500). Each comes with a variety of bottles, and more. The best table at 1OAK is the Dance Floor Table ($5,000), which comes complete with 10 bottles / 15 comps. You'll be on the dance floor, in front of the DJ and in the middle of the action. Prices vary based on special events and holidays.



Bootsy Bellows

9229 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 274-7500

www.hwoodgroup.com The vaudeville-inspired hot spot owned by actor David Arquette and business moguls John Terzian and Brian Toll is a 60's art deco inspired nightclub featuring lively entertainment. The space features everything from costumed burlesque dancers, DJ's, live musical acts, puppets, to impromptu concerts. With 24 tables in total, guests can choose from a list of vodka, tequila, gin, cognac, whiskey, scotch or Champagne ranging from $450-$2,500. Those wanting to liven it up can choose the large format which ranges from 1.5 liters to 15 liters and up to $150,000/bottle.



Poppy

755 N. La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-7185

www.hwoodgroup.com This hybrid nightclub concept immerses guests into a dream world with whimsical decor. Guests experience great music, socializing and dancing or lounging in the indoor/outdoor patio area. Along with bottled spirits in oversized roses and oyster shells and crystallized bathtubs, Poppy also features a private room housing an exclusive bar under a curved upholstered ceiling. The nightclub is only open Thursdays from 10 pm to 2am.



Avenue Los Angeles

1601 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 593-7999

www.avenuela.com This 4,000 square foot space evokes the intrigue of a grand estate frozen in time. Guests enter through a custom glass and metal greenhouse before descending into an intimate club space with plenty of custom design points. Equipped with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, along with wall-to-wall LED screens and a retractable roof in the garden space, guests are swept away for an unforgettable night. If you order a bottle, with selections from Belair and Verve for collections at the bar, the clock above the bar will open to reveal a statue. Open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the best way to get in is through the reservations section on the website.



The Peppermint Club

8713 Beverly Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90048

(310) 274-7500

www.hwoodgroup.com At The Peppermint Club guests experience a premier lounge with live music. Paying homage to the historic live music venues in Los Angeles, the space features a state of the art sound with a curated signature mixology program from h.wood Group's food & beverage specialist, Adam Koral. With a selection that pays ode to the music industry's legendary live venues and other libations, guests can also enjoy lounge style bottle service in clever seating arrangements. Angelenos head here to be enterrtained by live resident artists and special guest performances. Choose from a selection of bottles including spirits and Champagne.



The Highlight Room

6417 Selma Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 844-6417

www.thehighlightroom.com Perched above Hollywood with picturesque 360-degree views of the L.A. skyline, The Highlight Room features six luxe private cabanas and plush loungers. Head to the pool, the lounge, or the grill to enjoy bottle service.



Create Nightclub

6021 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 634-5786 6021 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 634-5786 With a capacity nearing 1,400, Create Nightclub in Hollywood is one of the largest dance clubs in town. With talent booked via a partnership with Insomniac Events, it brings some of the world’s highest-profile dance music talent to club-goers along with serving as a laboratory for emerging artists to hone their craft. Tables range from $1000-$1350 for the lower tier tables in the main room and go up to $2,500-$3,000 for stage tables. The prices sky rocket to $10,000 for top talent though. Guests can choose from an extensive bottle list which comes with customizable presentations.



Hyde Sunset

8117 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 940-1650

www.sbe.com Located on an iconic corner of the Sunset Strip, Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails is a hybrid space features fresh seasonal California cuisine, craft cocktails and an elegant yet inviting ambiance. Up to 400 people pack the Waldo Fernandez designed space and sip on specialty cocktails created by renowned mixologists. With tableside mixology and decadent bottle service, highlighted by customizable packages, this hotspot is a favorite among local foodies and nightlife connoisseurs alike. Make sure to head out to the patio too.



Doheny Room

9077 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 777-0266

www.sbe.com This two-level stylish neighborhood lounge summons the after-work dinner crowd and ripens seamlessly as the night evolves. Alongside a DJ booth with a state-of-the-art sound system, guests can order from two full service bars and enjoy floor to ceiling windows and abundant greenery. With 15 VIP tables on the second-floor, their bottle service menu is highlighted by customizable bottle packages.



Nightingale Plaza

643 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(424) 296-1600

www.sbe.com SBE's 6,500 square-foot venue mixes modern style with an exclusive nightlife experience complete with a high-energy main room, two interior bars and world renowned DJ's and performers. The space, which can accommodate up to 500 guests, features a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system and specialty cocktails created by renowned mixologists. Party-goers can order from a wide selection of bottles ranging from customizable packages which include large format with dedicated large-scale bottle presentations.



Delilah

7969 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 745-0600

www.hwoodgroup.com Delilah, a hybrid restaurant and lounge, pays homage to the roaring 1920s art deco style with plush interior aesthetics. Combining classic and modern American cuisine, Delilah also offers specialty libations crafted by master mixologist Matt Seigel. Guests are whisked away into a timeless charm and grace of Hollywood's golden era here. After dinner, enjoy lounge style bottle service at a table booth with a selection of specialty bottles, while being entertained by live performers and surprise acts nightly.



Altitude Pool

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

465 S La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 247-0400

slsbeverlyhillshotel.com Altitude Pool offers guests poolside bottle service in a seductive environment of glamour and comfort. The 11,500 square-foot space features small poolside cabanas, where weekend pricing for hotel guests is $400 for the cabana fee and $400 as a food and beverage minimum, while their large poolside cabana is a $600 cabana fee and $600 food and beverage minimum. For non-hotel guests, there are additional fees. Elevate your experience with a selection of over 60 selections of bottles which are served with your choice of three mixers, as well as a poolside menu curated by Chef José Andrés.



Blind Dragon

9201 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 595-1091

www.blinddragon.com Start off your festivities with a dinner in the Asian inspired lounge/main dining room and exotic tiki cocktails. Then, proceed into your very own private karaoke suite with over 25,000 songs to choose from where the stage is set for you and your friends to sing the night away. The h.wood Group's flagship karaoke restaurant and lounge features four uniquely themed luxury private karaoke rooms, complete with TV screens and audio systems. Sing your night away with a large selection of bottles. Blind Dragon is open from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m., Monday through Saturday, and reservations are recommended.



Mama Lion

601 S Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(213) 377-5277

www.mamalion.com The restaurant combines the elegance of mid-century glamour with modern day epicureanism in the heart of Koreatown. The lounge-style California dining and bar venue, which includes an array of top shelf spirits and innovative pairings, seamlessly transitions to an after-dinner social club with a standalone cocktail program. With vodka, tequila, champagne, single malt, blended scotch and whiskey selections, this sophisticated lounge caters to its clientele by offering competitive bottle service rates, from $60 to $2,500, where partygoers don't break the bank on a night out.