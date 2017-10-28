2 Killed, 1 Arrested In 57 Freeway Wreck In Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and one driver was arrested following a multi-vehicle collision on State Route 57 in Diamond Bar early Saturday morning.
The collision occurred before 3 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, near Diamond Bar Boulevard. According to California Highway Patrol, a male and a female died in the crash.
It was unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved and if there were any other injuries.
A driver was arrested at the scene. The charges the suspect faces were not confirmed.
A Sig Alert was issued and the southbound side of the freeway was shut down for several hours. It has since reopened.