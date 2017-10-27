WORLD SERIES: Fans Remain Hopeful | Gurriel Makes Racial Gesture |  Game 3 Recap | Photos: Game 3 | Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Woman Who Abandoned Dog With Giant Tumor Barred From Owning Pets

Donors paid for thousands of dollars' worth of medical care for Henry the golden retriever.
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Dog, Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (AP) — A Southern California woman who abandoned a dog with a 42-pound cancerous tumor has been barred from owning a pet.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Sherri Haughton of Irvine pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of animal abandonment and failing to care for an animal. She also must perform 56 hours of community service and repay more than $7,000 spent on the dog’s care.

Haughton took her golden retriever, Henry, to a Newport Beach animal hospital last year after his untreated stomach tumor had nearly doubled his body weight. Haughton claimed to have found the dog on the beach.

Donors paid for thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care. The tumor was removed and Henry was taken in by a foster family. He died this year at age 8.

